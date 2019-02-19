You are here:

Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan, Twitter asks makers to spare India the horror as well

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2019 10:59:10 IST

In the wake of Pulwama terror attacks that witnessed the death of 44 CRPF soldiers, the makers of Total Dhamaal had announced that the upcoming comedy will not be released in Pakistan.

Lead actor and producer of the film Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Monday and announced the decision. “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” he tweeted. The entire crew of the film, including the actors, also pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh for the cause.

However, this act elicited different reactions from the netizens, who felt the release of the Total Dhamaal would have been a perfect punishment for Pakistan. Following are some of the hilarious reactions from Twitterati:

 

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, jointly produced by Devgn and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on 22 February.

