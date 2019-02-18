You are here:

Pulwama terror attack: Ajay Devgn announces his upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 14:02:28 IST

In the wake of Pulwama terror attacks, actor Ajay Devgn revealed that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal won't be releasing in Pakistan. The decision comes in heels to condemn the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers on 14 February.

Ajay shared the news through his Twitter account. He writes, "In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan"

The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had earlier condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast of Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, jointly produced between Ajay Devgn and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on 22 February.

A still from Total Dhamaal. Source: YouTube

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

