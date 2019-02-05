Total Dhamaal new song Mungda sees Sonakshi Sinha sizzle to revamped version of Helen's iconic 70s hit

After an epic trailer and recreated version of 'Paise Yeh Paisa', the makers of Total Dhamaal have unveiled yet another recreated song, 'Mungda', featuring Sonakshi Sinha. The recently released song is the rehashed version of Usha Mangeshkar's hit 70s song of the same name from Inkaar.

The song was launched by actor Akshay Kumar on his official Twitter account. He wrote, "When two of your favourites @sonakshisinha and @ajaydevgn come together to recreate your favourite song #Mungda, it is nothing less than #TotalDhamaal"

Singers Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly have lent their voice to the track that is re-arranged by music composers Gourov-Roshin, with additional lyrics penned by Kunwar Juneja. The music video features actors Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha dancing to the peppy track. The original track from the movie Inkaar (1977), which starred late Vinod Kumar in the lead role, was picturized on veteran actress Helen.

When asked Sonakshi if she feels the pressure to live up to the original's success, the actress shared, "Helen aunties' grace and charm is unmatched and it would be foolish to even try! This is an all out dance number, with spruced up music and lots of choreography, nothing like the original at all. So we stuck to that," reports Deccan Chronicle.

Total Dhamaal boasts of an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer shows the characters are split into teams in pursuit of yet another hidden treasure hunt. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie is slated to release on 22 February.

Watch the song here.

