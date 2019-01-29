Total Dhamaal new song 'Paisa Paisa' sees Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit on the run for money

The makers of Total Dhamaal recently released the first track from the film titled 'Paisa Paisa'. The song, a recreation of Kishore Kumar's chartbuster song from the '80s 'Paisa Yeh Paisa' from the film Karz. The original song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The new version features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi among others.

'Paisa Paisa' sees all the actors chasing the money while they croon praises of it. Set in a colourful, almost fantastical world, the song depicts Madhuri at the centre stage. The veteran looks resplendent in shimmery gowns as she she dances to the peppy rehash.

The vibrant dance number has been recreated by Gourov-Roshin, and sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment in the famous Dhamaal franchise. It is also being touted as a cross-genre film, depicting elements of comedy as well as wildlife adventure. The star cast also includes actors such as Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 22 February. Watch the song here.

