Total Dhamaal makers to reportedly spend Rs 12 cr on special effects; Ajay Devgn's VFX company roped in

The makers of Total Dhamaal are kicking things up a notch with their third instalment. After roping in Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Anil Kapoor, the makers are now reportedly looking to spend as much as Rs 12 crore on the film's VFX alone.

A DNA report suggests that opting for such extensive special effects was Devgn's idea, who has played around with VFX a lot in films like Shivaay and Singham. "Indra Kumar (the director) has shot a majority of the film on the green screen. Over 60 percent of the movie will involve CGI work and the makers are spending a whopping Rs 12 crore for the same. The special effects team is working relentlessly to get the desired results," a source told DNA.

Devgn, who is also co-producing Total Dhamaal with Ashok Thakeria, has brought his own special effects company, NY VFXWAALA, on board to achieve a highly stylised look for the film. The company even received a National Award for its work in Shivaay, the 2016 Devgn-directed fantasy thriller.

Slated to release on 7 December, Total Dhamaal also brings back the original cast of Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, with the addition of Esha Gupta.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 12:47 PM