Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar has responded to Tigmanshu Dhulia's remarks, in which he slammed the recent comedy and called it "trash and filth."

In an interview to Times Now, Kumar confessed that he did hear about Dhulia's statement and said, “That’s his perception. I can’t go and change his views about a film. I respect his opinion and judgement. If he has not understood the film, somewhere it must have hurt his sensibilities." He added that he cannot control how people perceive his films, and there are many who liked Total Dhamaal.

While talking to Press Trust of India, Dhulia spoke about veteran Marathi filmmaker Dada Kondke and how his films did immensely well with the frontbenchers, the labour class. "No one from the respectable family used to go and watch those film. Now suddenly you see these Dhamaals and all these films, whose trailers itself have so much trash, filth, earn Rs 200 crore. That means they are being watched by the multiplex audience," he further added.

Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Trade analysts claim that the film has become the highest grossing film of the Dhamaal franchise.

Dhulia's next release is Milan Talkies, starring Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, and will release on 15 March.

