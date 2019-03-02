Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy expected to cross Rs 100 cr mark on Day 9

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal is rapidly inching towards the the Rs 100 crore milestone. The film's current domestic box office earnings stand at Rs 99.30 crore.

Total Dhamaal earned earned Rs 4.75 crore on Friday (1 March). Trade analysts write that despite reduction in number of shows across multiplexes and competition from two new releases Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi, the film is still generating revenue. The film should cross Rs 100 crore mark on Day 9.

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience in families as well as kids.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit , Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

