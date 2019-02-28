Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn-led comedy earns Rs 7.05 cr on Day 6, inches toward 100 cr mark

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal recently crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office, five days after its release. The film's current domestic box office earnings stand at Rs 88.05 crore and is slowly inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. According to trade analysts, it has witnessed only minimal decline but is expected to generate more revenue over the second weekend of release.

Total Dhamaal earned Rs 8.75 crores on Tuesday and Rs 7.05 crore on Wednesday (27 February).

#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 88.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal opened to mostly negative reviews which claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has found its audience in families as well as kids.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 14:12:12 IST