Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 81 cr in 5 days

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office, five days after its release. The film collected Rs 8.75 crores on Tuesday, 26 February, pushing its total earnings to Rs 81 crore.

As per trade analysts, the film is likely to surpass Rs 100 crore in its second week of release. The third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

Will comfortably cross ₹ 92 cr in Week 1... Will cruise past ₹ 💯 cr in Weekend 2... Has already emerged the highest grossing film in #Dhamaal series. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Despite garnering mostly negative reviews from critics, the potboiler has been a favourite in the mass circuits.

#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays... Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens... Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 14:19:22 IST