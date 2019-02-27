You are here:

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 81 cr in 5 days

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 14:19:22 IST

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark at the box office, five days after its release. The film collected Rs 8.75 crores on Tuesday, 26 February, pushing its total earnings to Rs 81 crore.

A still from Total Dhamaal trailer. Source: YouTube

A still from Total Dhamaal trailer. Source: YouTube

As per trade analysts, the film is likely to surpass Rs 100 crore in its second week of release. The third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series.

Despite garnering mostly negative reviews from critics, the potboiler has been a favourite in the mass circuits.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 14:19:22 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Anil Kapoor , Arshad Warsi , Bollywood , Boman Irani , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CriticalPoint , Madhuri Dixit , Riteish Deshmukh , Total Dhamaal , total dhamaal box office collection

also see

Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

Total Dhamal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's comedy earns Rs 72.25 cr after day 4

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn's adventure comedy earns Rs 36.90 cr on Day 2

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn's adventure comedy earns Rs 36.90 cr on Day 2

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's adventure comedy rakes in Rs 16.50 cr on opening day

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's adventure comedy rakes in Rs 16.50 cr on opening day