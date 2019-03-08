You are here:

Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's potboiler earns Rs 132.60 cr

FP Staff

Mar 08, 2019 11:49:50 IST

Indra Kumar's comedy entertainer Total Dhamaal has been earning big bucks at the box office since its release two weeks ago on 22 February. The film earned Rs Rs 3 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.60 crore on Thursday, which took its total collection to Rs 132.60 crore.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Total Dhamaal. Screenshot from YouTube

According to trade analysts, the film is still going strong at mass circuits. No hike in the ticket prices has also played a role in revenue generation.  While earnings in the metro areas have slowed down considerably, the film continues to have a stronghold in tier 2 cities and single screens, analysts had previously mentioned.

Total Dhamaal, third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal garnered overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has been able to capture family audiences.

The film follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 11:49:50 IST

