Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's mass entertainer earns Rs 130 cr in 13 days

Indra Kumar's comedy entertainer Total Dhamaal has been earning big bucks at the box office since its release two weeks ago on 22 February. After crossing the Rs 125 crore mark on Tuesday (5 March), the adventure flick amassed Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, pushing its total collection to Rs 130 crores.

According to trade analysts, while earnings in the metro areas have slowed down considerably, the film continues to have a stronghold in tier 2 cities and single screens.

#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens... Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 130 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

Trade analysts had previously mentioned that the third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series. Although Total Dhamaal garnered overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who claimed it falters repeatedly due to an "exasperating script", it has been able to capture family audiences.

Total Dhamaal follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:21:07 IST