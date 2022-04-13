The hook steps of these songs have been reigning on reels this year.

The Indian entertainment industry is one of the largest in the world and it is incomplete without its song and dance routines. Here are some of the songs that took over the internet during the year:

Arabic Kuthu from Beast

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Arabic Kuthu' inspired a viral fever on social media. Choreographed by Jani Master, the hook step of the song is something that we can’t get enough of.

Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu ft. Palak Tiwari

Partygoers rush to the dance floor as soon as 'Chan Di Kudi' sounds off on the speaker. Rajit Dev's hook step in the song has got celebrities grooving on their reels as well.

Jugnu by Badshah

This amazing party number has become an all-time favourite of music listeners and party animals. Easy to perform and superbly energising, the hook step of 'Jugnu' is choreographed by Ruel Dausan Virandani.

Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

This superhit song is famous for its killer dance moves performed by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The crowning moment of the song is when the hook step arrives. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty, 'Garmi' is touted to be the hottest song on social media reels right now.

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

It's safe to say that Alia Bhatt danced her way all through the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 'Dholida'. The song is choreographed by National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh. Ruling on social media, the hook step of the song got the media and celebrities dancing to its tune.

