Tom Holland reveals his drunk, emotional phone call with Disney chief saved Spider-Man's exit from MCU

Disney and Sony's inability to come to a closure on Spider-Man's future almost led to the superhero's unfortunate exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

But as per new reports, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland played a crucial role in bringing the franchise back into its rightful place in the MCU. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Holland reveals a fun story that included a drunken phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger, which ultimately made Holland cry.

Holland said, “We were at D23 and the news came out, and I was obviously devastated. It was awful. I asked if I could get Bob Iger’s email because I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you, this has been an amazing five years of my life. Thank you for changing my life in the best way, and I hope that we can work together in the future.’ I got his email and I sent him the email, and he responded very quickly saying he’d want to jump on the phone and asked when I was free. So, two, three days go by, and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town. We’re doing a quiz and I’m three pints in, haven’t eaten much, and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling. I’m like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger but I’m drunk.’”

Holland further adds he was "really emotional" while talking to Iger, and began crying while talking to the Disney chief.

On 27 September both Disney and Sony announced they had reached an agreement on sharing the character of Spider-Man.

Watch Tom Holland’s full Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance in the video below



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on Dec 5, 2019 at 10:17am PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 10:13:39 IST