Tom Holland can't stop raving about lady-love Zendaya's bold red carpet outing at NAACP Image Awards

When it comes to serving the best fashion statements on the red carpet, no one can beat Hollywood actress Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach. The duo is known for bringing looks to the floor that can easily sweep the crowd. Whether that be a hot-pink Valentino two-piece suit or a backless Saint Laurent gown, Zendaya is a complete pro at shutting down the red carpet. This time too, the actress made a stunning return to the red carpet, wearing not one but two sizzling outfits from luxe luxury fashion houses – Versace and Prada. While attending the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, Zendaya left everyone including her boyfriend-actor Tom Holland mesmerised with her vintage look. Donning a silk green and black vintage Versace gown for the evening, the Euphoria actor also shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, drawing several reactions from friends and fans.

Tom Holland who never leaves a chance to admire and shower praise on his lady love took to the comment section and posted three heart-eyes emojis.

Notably, this was followed by reactions from many others including SZA, Gigi Hadid, and Halle Bailey, among others. Meanwhile, the actress also shared another video from her red carpet moment in the same outfit and added a caption that reads, “SERVING SERVING SERVING” whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol.”

Zendaya at the NAACP Image Awards 2023

Speaking about her glamorous outing for the award show, the 26-year-old took vintage fashion quite seriously. While she attended the event in the black and green vintage Versace haute couture dress from its spring/summer 2002 collection, it was accessorised with black pumps and minimal jewellery.

Later that evening, she wowed the audience with yet another stunning look by donning a customised Prada outfit inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 1993 collection. She wore a white satin crop top with a matching maxi skirt that had cut-out details across the midriff. She completed the look with a pair of white leather heels.

The actress was also nominated for two awards at the event including categories of Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Entertainer of the Year.

