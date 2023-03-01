The British television series The Night Manager, which came out in 2016 and started Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in crucial roles, is all set to be renewed for season 2. According to a report by Deadline, the makers have begun working on the show and the shooting is scheduled later this year in London, some portions of England, and South America.

The series was recently adapted into Hindi with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reprising the roles of Laurie and Hiddleston respectively. It’s a show about an army officer turned night manager and how he unravels a deep and dangerous conspiracy in the hotel he works. A 14-year old girl loses her life in this web of lies and deceit that continues to haunt him till season one. He’s infiltrated into the gang of this supposed businessman who’s actually an arms dealer and attempts to bring his business of death on its feet.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, director Sandeep Modi and producer Simon Cornwell, who were gearing up for the release of The Night Manager, spoke about the idea and scale of the show, and working with Anil Kapoor.

Sandeep Modi on adapting The Night Manager for Indian audience

I didn’t actually decide to do this, some minds in Disney, some sitting in London, decided to do this. I don’t know why they came to me for it, I keep questioning them for it. It’s such a popular show, so many people have seen it, it has fans all over. Nobody would’ve touched this except for a fool like me.

Simon Cornwell on the show’s remake

The idea came when we all were discussing in London. We began talking with Disney, I also spoke to my dad who wrote the original book obviously. He was thrilled by the entire idea. Then Sandeep came on board, the writer came on board, and things began taking the most beautiful shape.

