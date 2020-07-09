Tom Hanks once said he wanted to ape Inferno co-star Irrfan Khan's acting style

Irrfan Khan played Harry 'The Provost' Sims in the 2016 film Inferno led by Tom Hanks.

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, who celebrates his 64th birthday, had once said he wanted to learn acting from his Inferno co-star the late Irrfan Khan.

Hindustan Times writes that in a 2016 press interaction organised by Sony Pictures, Hanks said, "I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room.”

Hanks had also confessed that he was extremely impressed by Khan's acting skills. He recalled telling the actor how he wanted to mimic his style on screen and be "a very pale imitation of the coolest guy in the room."

In the Ron Howard-directed mystery thriller, loosely based on Dan Brown's eponymous novel, Khan played Harry "Provost" Sims, while Hanks was seen as the protagonist Robert Langdon.

Khan had praised Hanks and called him "inspiring" in a 2016 interview with Firstpost.

Khan passed away aged 53 in April at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. In 2018, he had announced that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile ever since and maintaining a distance from media, sought treatment abroad. He returned to Mumbai earlier this year.

Hanks will be seen next in the World War II drama Greyhound, which will soon release on Apple TV+. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the drama is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester. Hanks, who also serves as the screenwriter on the project, plays the role of a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group.