Maska teaser: Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani explore Mumbai's famed Parsi cuisine in Netflix's upcoming feature

Netflix has released a teaser of Manisha Koirala, Shirley Shetia's upcoming feature, Maska. The first look follows Rumi (Prit Kamani) and Persis (Setia) as they journey through Mumbai, and celebrate its famed Parsi culture and cuisine.

Maska marks the acting debut of Shirley Setia, also known by the pseudonym "Pyjama Popstar" and is popular for recording her covers of Bollywood songs. Nikita Dutta, who was most recently seen in Kabir Singh, also play pivotal characters in the film.

Set to the tunes of the peppy Maska Song, the teaser sees Rumi struggling through various auditions, and also escorting the photographer Persis around the city. The duo seem to be on an adventure sort, as they set out to explore Parsi heritage of Mumbai, its culture, and its delicious cuisine.

Check out the teaser here

Neeraj Udhwani, who has written the story and screenplay of Meri Dad ki Maruti, will make his directorial debut with Maska. The film marks Koirala's second collaboration with the streaming giant after 2018's anthology, Lust Stories.

The official synopsis of the Netflix film, states, "Believing in the adage ‘Success comes to those who dare to dream', a confused, young millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions."

Meanwhile Kamani made his debut last year in Rajshri Productions' Hum Chaar. Setia will soon make her silver screen debut with Sabir Khan's Nikamma. Backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and is eyeing for a summer release.

Maska is slated to release this March on Netflix.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 13:06:04 IST