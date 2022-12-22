Tom Cruise will be back with his Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in July 2023. A recently released footage of Cruise performing stunts on the set of the film has been attracting a lot of attention. In the nine-minute long video, released by Paramount Pictures, which is also the distributor of the film, he can be seen practicing dangerous stunts multiple times to give the perfect shot. Like a true hero, he refuses to use a stunt double.

He can also be seen skydiving several times to prepare for the stunts to practice freefall. In the video, stunt director Wade Eastwood says, “A year of BASE training, advanced skydive training, a lot of canopy skills, a lot of tracking.”

BASE jumping coach Miles Daisher says that Cruise’s sense of spatial awareness…he’s the most aware person I have ever met.”

For the stunt where Cruise speeds his bike to jump off a cliff, a high ramp was erected towards the edge of the cliff. Cruise speeded off his bike and jumped off the while letting go off his bike. As he goes half way down, his parachute opens, giving the crew a sigh of relief. The stunt is being labelled as the ‘biggest stunt in cinema history.’ Cruise practiced the stunt at least six times.

On December 19, he had posted another video announcing the upcoming film.

The film is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.