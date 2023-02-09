Tom Cruise halts production of Mission Impossible for King Charles: Here's why
The 60-year-old has recently grown close to Prince William and Kate and even treated them to an advanced screening of Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, one of the best known actors in the world, is pausing the production for his upcoming Mission Impossible film. The reason being very ‘royal’. He will be attending King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The actor has been invited to the coronation which is taking place later this year, and there’s no way he could ever turn it down. Tom Cruise has told the bosses of his next to shut down the production of Mission Impossible on the coronation weekend to make sure he can attend the ceremony. The decision has left the production staff working on the 8th instalment of Mission Impossible stunned. Royalist tom cruise feels honored to have received the invite. “It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never normally deviate from his intense production schedules,” said an insider to a media house.
The 60-year-old has recently grown close to Prince William and Kate and even treated them to an advanced screening of Top Gun: Maverick. He had given them a first preview of the film last March and then invited them to the star studded premier two months later.
Last year, Buckingham Palace had announced that the Coronation of The King will take place on Saturday on May 6, 2023. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It will see King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. “The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the Buckingham Palace had stated earlier.
