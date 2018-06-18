Tollywood prostitution controversy: Sri Reddy, other actresses open up about their encounter with the accused

Fresh details about the prostitution racket in the US run by an Indian couple, Kishan Modugumudi alias Sreeraj Chennupati and his wife Chandra alia Vibha Jeyam, involving Tollywood actresses have emerged. Several actresses have now spoken up about their encounter with the couple.

Actress Sri Reddy, who has in the past spoken about the 'casting couch' in Telugu movie industry, revealed that she was also approached by the couple. Speaking to News18, she also said that those actresses who were unable to find work in Telugu films would then go to the US, but were instead lured into sex work.

"They will arrange visa and everything else for you. Artists are paid anything between $1000 and $10,000, depending on their popularity," she revealed.

Television presenter Anusuya also disclosed that she was also contacted by the couple reported The Times of India. She said,"I haven't visited the United States for a long time. I attended an event with music composer Devi Sri Prasad way back in 2014. In 2016, Sreeraj contacted me from his American number, asking me to attend a Telugu association event. I was uncomfortable with the way he spoke. He was talking about making a commitment. I refused to attend the event. Despite my refusal, he put my picture on poster. I tweeted saying I have nothing to do with the event."

The president of Movie Artist's Association (MAA) Shivaji Raja told The Times of India that the association had convened a meeting on 24 June to discuss the issue. The association had also requested artists to inform MAA about the events abroad so that the organisers' credentials could be verified.

Deccan Chronicle also reported that Modugumudi and his wife used letterheads of various Telugu associations around the US to facilitate the visits of the actresses involved in the racket. An affidavit filed stated that one of the victims had received a letter from Telugu Association of Southern California (TASC) to attend an event in 2017. The TASC has denied sending any such letter.

The law officials also investigated North America Telugu Society (NATS) and they too denied holding any conference with actresses. American Telugu Association's were also found by officials, but they also said that no event was held by their organisation.

