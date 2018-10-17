To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and other Netflix rom coms watched by more than 80 mn subscribers worldwide

According to Netflix's third-quarter earnings report, the streaming giant disclosed that more than 80 million subscribers had watched its "Summer of Love" romantic comedies released over the past few months. Variety writes To All the Boys I've Loved Before was one of Netflix's "most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing."

In 2018, Netflix released 67 original films of which, 14 were romantic comedies, according to ScreenRant. Its "Summer of Love" originals include Set It Up, The Kissing Booth, Like Father, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, featuring a mix of A-list actors and new faces.

Although the company does not reveal viewing metrics for individual films, the positive response to the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo starrer was explained in the form of Instagram data. Both the actors saw a meteoric rise in their follower count after the film's premiere. Centineo's follower numbers reached 13.4 million from 0.8 million, while Condor's grew from 0.1 million to 5.5 million. Same was observed for stars of other films and series.

Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven in Stranger Things, now has 17.6 million followers, reports Variety.

It was also reported that Netflix hooked 7 million new streaming subscribers from July to September, a third more than Wall Street had expected.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 17:25 PM