'To 15 fabulous years of excellence': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartwarming note for Deepika Padukone
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in Bollywood this year. She made her debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after and talented actresses in the country and presently celebrating the completion of 15 glorious years in the Hindi film industry. While the entire journey was no cakewalk for the actress, she is still going strong and has managed to give some major hits throughout her career. While the industry greets her for completing one and a half decades in the entertainment world, her debut co-star and one of her closest friends, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a heartwarming note for her.
Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh shared a collage made up of pictures from the films that two have featured in and further showered words of appreciation for Deepika. “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you…”, his caption read.
If we look at the picture, it has snaps from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, as well as their upcoming actioner Pathaan.
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
In the meantime, as soon as the post was shared, fans took to the comment section and showered love on the post. One wrote, “Looking SRK at Deepika from 15 Yrs like this with Warm Hugs!”, while another commented, “This was also an epic combination of Bollywood.” The comment section was also filled with heart and fire emojis.
Shah Rukh and Deepika’s Pathaan
It is worth noting that Shah Rukh and Deepika are called the hit ‘Jodi’ of Bollywood. They create magic whenever they are on-screen and manage to leave an impression on the audience. Deepika made her entry into Bollywood with a bang opposite King King in Om Shanti Om (2007). Following this, the pair was seen in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
The two will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s comeback on the screen after a gap of four years.
