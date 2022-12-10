Tina Datta breaks down, weeps and pleads to go back home, viral promo creates stir among fans
Recently, things have not been going well with Tina Datta who can be seen having a straining relationship with everyone, including her friends and also Shalin Bhanot.
This also led her to have a major breakdown in front of the camera as she wept and pleaded with Bigg Boss to send her home.
Notably, things escalated when Sreejita De recently made a comeback into the house and levelled some serious allegations against Tina calling her a person with a “black heart and full of negativity”. During this while, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma were the ones who joined in and further also passed remarks on Shalin and Tina’s relationship. Besides this, Sreejita also got into a fight with Tina.
Well, this was not it. Recently, another major argument was also witnessed between Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma over vegan food as Soundarya had accused Tina of stealing ‘tofu’, however, Tina refused to do so.
It was then that the Uttaran actress broke down. She was approached by Shalin following which she shared how she has been wrongfully accused as she did not steal any ‘tofu’. A promo of the same was shared by Colors TV showing her mental breakdown.
In another promo released by the channel, Tina can be seen talking directly to host Salman Khan while sitting in the confession room. She shares how she is being cornered in the house and can’t feel connected to anyone.
Well, with just the promos here, we’ll still have to wait for what eventually happens inside the house. Currently, with Ankit Gupta being the house captain, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan have been nominated this week for elimination.
