Netflix renews zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet; season three to start streaming in 2019

Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix's attempt at bringing back zombie tales back in pop culture, has been renewed for a third season. The series stars Drew Barrymore, a cannibalistic realtor and Timothy Olyphant, the faithful husband whose life is transformed after the change in his wife's eating habits.

The comedy series will return in 2019 with 10 new episodes, which will take the story further. After Drew's character develops an inexplicable desire to eat human flesh, she and her husband figure out the logistics to make sure she is fed without attracting undue attention from the neighbours or police. The show also stars Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo who help the protagonists maintain some semblance of a normal life. Although the cannibalistic tendencies send their life down a spiral, it is fun to watch the family scramble on screen. The series had opened to largely positive reviews for reviving the age old zombie genre.

The Victor Fresco-directed show is executive produced by Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

The makers also released a short clip to announce the new season .

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 17:13 PM