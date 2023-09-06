Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seal their love with a kiss at Beyonce's birthday concert

Beyonce’s concert in Inglewood, California on her birthday garnered significant attention due to its star-studded guest list. Celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner were all in attendance. However, it was Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who stole the show by publicly confirming their relationship with a kiss. Some of the clips doing rounds on social media also show the two laughing and hugging each other.

Initially, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seated closely together, but they later shared a passionate kiss. The moment was captured in pictures that quickly spread across social media. To note, this marked the first public appearance of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Previously, the rumours sounded that the couple were secretly dating. However, there was no official confirmation from the pair. But now it looks like the concert was the moment they chose to make their relationship official.

Take a look:

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has a five-year-old daughter Stormi and a one-year-old son named Aire Webster. According to US Weekly, “In January 2023, the two called off their status as a romantic item. However, they still continue to co-parent to demonstrate their mutual support through thick and thin.”

A source known to the portal said “Kylie and Travis are off again. They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she flew to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.”

Kylie and Travis’ split came nearly three years after the couple tried to re-establish their romance after they welcomed their second child together.

Beyonce’s 42nd Birthday

Beyoncé’s birthday marked the singer’s third and final Los Angeles Renaissance tour stop at SoFi Stadium in California. The concert saw a surprise ‘Happy Birthday’ performance by the legendary Diana Ross. While Timothee was spotted with Kylie Jenner in the concert’s VIP section, others including Kendall Jenner, Hailey, Justin Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance.

Work-wise, Timothee Chalamet will next appear as chocolatier Willy Wonka in Wonka. He will also be featured in Dune 2 with Zendaya. The Interstellar star is known for his performances in films like Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, The French Dispatch and Dune to name a few.

Kylie Jenner is part of the American TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians and runs the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.