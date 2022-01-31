Zinta and Goodenough tied the knot in 2016, following which the actor shifted to Los Angeles. Last year, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy.

Actor Preity Zinta turns 47 today, 31 January. The Kya Kehna actor has won hearts all over the world with her roles in films like Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dil Se.

Zinta made her debut in the 1998 Mani Ratnam film Dil Se, where she played Shah Rukh Khan’s fiancé. She won much acclaim for her performance, including the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. Zinta then played the role teenager who becomes a single mother in Kya Kehna. Zinta’s choice of role was considered quite bold at that time and saw her being nominated for several Best Actress awards.

After these fabulous performances, the charming actor never looked back, and continued to give her best in movies like Koi…Mil Gaya, Salaam Namaste and Veer Zaara. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

The dimpled beauty has been quite active on social media and often posts pictures of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough. The lovely couple can often be seen enjoying some quality time together.

Zinta and Goodenough tied the knot in 2016, following which the actor shifted to Los Angeles. Last year, the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy.

On the occasion of Zinta’s birthday, here are some of her pictures with Goodenough:

Zinta rang in the New Year with this cute photograph of herself and her husband. The couple were all smiles as they celebrated New Year’s Eve at home.

For Halloween last year, Zinta and Goodenough had a lot of fun with their cool costumes for the spooky festival. Zinta was dressed in a black and gold outfit, which she paired with a golden headdress. Goodenough was wearing a toga of sorts in the photo.

The much-in-love couple bore huge grins in the picture from a road-trip they took in 2021. Both Zinta and Goodenough were dressed for winter in the photograph, with the actor being lifted in the air by her husband.

In this post, Zinta is seen kissing her husband on the cheek as they stand in the middle of a snowfall. The actor captioned the photo as “With love we can weather any storm”.

The couple were clicked being affectionate in this photograph. Zinta posted the photo for Karva Chauth in 2020 and said that for her, it was the longest fast ever, as she was in a flight from Dubai to Los Angeles. The dimpled beauty added that the trip was worth it as she saw her “Patiparmeshwar”, as she affectionately calls Goodenough.

