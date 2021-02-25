Time To Dance trailer unveiled; Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi's film to release on 12 March

Time To Dance's trailer releases days after Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi unveiled the first looks of their characters from the film

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif is finally making her Bollywood debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Announcing the release date, the makers released the first look posters of Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif from the film on 23 February.

After the first look posters, the trailer of Time To Dance has now been released. The actors are seen showing off their love and passion for dance in the film.

As per the trailer, Isabelle is playing a dancer who participates in a competition with her partner. However, she gets injured while dancing and her partner declares his intent to get a new companion as he wishes to win. Sooraj's character then comes forward to help her.

Watch the trailer

Reportedly, Kaif is playing a ballroom dancer while Pancholi will be seen as a street dancer in the film. Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza is backing Time To Dance, as the film's director Stanley D'Costa has been a longtime assistant of the filmmaker-choreographer.

Isabelle Kaif has another film in the pipeline. Titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, Isabella Kaif will be seen romancing Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming film. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is currently on the floors and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar.

Sooraj Pancholi made his debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani's Hero, opposite Athiya Shetty. He later appeared in Satellite Shankar. Both the films failed to make a mark at the box-office. Time To Dance will be Pancholi's third film post which he also has the biopic of legendary Indian boxer Hawa Singh lined up.