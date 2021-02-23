Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif's Time To Dance to release in March; first look posters unveiled

Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif's Time To Dance is set to release in theatres on 12 March

Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance, which marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, has finally got a release date. Announced in 2018, the film is set to hit theatres on 12 March, 2021.

Announcing the release date, the makers have released the first look posters of Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi from the film. Isabelle and Sooraj are seen striking a dance pose in stylish attires in the poster. The poster also reads, “When life is put to the test, it’s time to dance.”

SOORAJ PANCHOLI - ISABELLE KAIF... #TimeToDance - starring #SoorajPancholi and #IsabelleKaif [sister of #KatrinaKaif, who debuts with this film] - to release on 12 March 2021... Directed by Stanley D'Costa... Produced by Lizelle D'Souza. pic.twitter.com/kFY64VSd21 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2021

As per reports, Isabelle Kaif will be seen playing a ballroom dancer in Time To Dance while Sooraj Pancholi is essaying the role of a street dancer. The film's director Stanley D'Costa has been a longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza. Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza is backing the film as a producer.

Apart from Time To Dance, Isabelle also has a film opposite Pulkit Samrat in her kitty titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The shooting of the film is currently going on and Isabelle will be seen playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.

Time to Dance will be Pancholi's third film after Hero and Satellite Shankar. He also has Hawa Singh in his kitty. Last year, Salman Khan announced Hawa Singh by sharing Pancholi's first look from the film based on the life of the legendary Indian boxer.