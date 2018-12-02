Tigmanshu Dhulia to play politician in upcoming crime web series Rangbaaz, also starring Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey

Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia will play the role of Ram Shankar Tiwari, who has an intimidating personality and is a politician, in the upcoming show Rangbaaz.

Tigmanshu has joined actors Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra and Ravi Kishan in Rangbaaz, which is set against the rustic background of Uttar Pradesh of the 90s.

"Rangbaaz has a great narrative and the team working on it is excellent. I am excited to be a part of this project. I was attracted to my character Ram Shankar Tiwari - he is a sharp and relatable politician with power," Tigmanshu said in a statement.

The story revolves around a man engaging in the dark and dirty world of crime.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said: "Rangbaaz, with a promising storyline and a creative bunch of actors will surely create excitement in the minds of viewers. It is not your regular gangster-cop drama. It is a story inspired by real-life events.

"With a veteran creative mind like Tigmanshu Dhulia joining the show, this time as an actor, it adds to the overall expectation from the audience."

Produced by JAR Pictures with creative director Nishikant Kamat and directed by Bhav Dhulia, written by RJ Siddharth (Siddharth Mishra), Rangbaaz will premiere on ZEE5 later this month.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 09:56 AM