Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following and we got proof when a fangirl fainted after seeing him at a recent event. Watch the video to know more.

Tiger Shroff is presently promoting his next flick Heropanti 2, in which Tara Sutaria also appears. As the film's release date approaches, fans' excitement appears to know no bounds, as evidenced by the most recent viral video from the promotional campaign.

A female fan had the opportunity to hug the actor at the film's promotional event on Monday, and she was overjoyed. Isn't it lovely?

A large throng is seen assembled for Tiger in a Mumbai mall in the viral footage. As soon as the actor appeared, the female fan became distraught and passed out. Yes, you read that correctly. She passed out after witnessing Tiger Shroff and was subsequently carried to the stage by the film's crew, who gave her some water and walked her to the platform.

After that, the emotional woman hugged the actor, and he hugged her back. Tiger's wonderful act has undoubtedly captured millions of hearts once more. The audience applauded as the two hugged. Keep an eye on this.

Tiger Shroff will reprise his role as Babloo from his debut flick Heropanti in this film. Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also play key roles in the film. The film will be released on April 29 and will compete with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 at the box office.

