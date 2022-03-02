'I don’t like celebrating birthdays with parties, cakes, etc. For me, every day is a celebration, when I see my parents smile, when the directors approve of a complicated action shot,' says Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff is not home for his 32nd birthday, much to the disappointment of his doting parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna who wanted Tiger to be around for a big celebration.

Tiger sighs, “I am in Bangkok. We just got here—the team of Heropanti 2, that’s Ahmed (Khan, director), Tara (Sutaria co-star), and others—and we are not wasting any time. We started shooting some really complicated action sequences for the climax of the film.”

Wouldn’t he miss his family on his special day? “Of course I will. I miss them. But not only on my birthdays. I miss them whenever I am not at home. As for birthdays, I don’t like celebrating them with parties, cakes, etc. That’s not my idea of a celebration. For me, every day is a celebration. And when I see my parents smile, when the directors approves of a complicated action shot I do…that’s reason to celebrate. Where is the achievement in adding one more year to my life? I had nothing to with that!”

According to Tiger, he has only one trait in common with his father Jackie Shroff. “We both hate parties and get-togethers and avoid them as much as possible. That’s about all I’ve in common with Dad. In every other detail, he is too cool for me to even think of being like him. I’m just happy being myself.”

Tiger says he would never do a remake of his father’s films. “My favourites are Hero and Shiva Ka Insaaf. As a kid, I watched them over and over again. I hero-worshipped my dad. Still do.”

I remember Tiger from the time he was preparing for a career in films. I’ve never come across any star-kid more disciplined than Tiger. He would literally go out on a limb to be the only industry child to spend a minimum of 2-3 hours every day practising his martial arts, polishing up his stunts, working on his Hindi.

When Tiger was launched by producer Sajid Nadiadwala in Heropanti in 2014, the actor took up the challenge of being a Bollywood hero although he neither had the attitude nor the looks of one. Dammit, Tiger didn’t even have any facial hair when he got launched by Nadiadwala!

“What was I to do if I didn’t have a beard? I shaved religiously in the hope that the elusive growth would mushroom,” Tiger who has this disarming penchant for self-deprecation still laughs at the memory.

Sure enough, after Heropanti released, Tiger was trolled mercilessly. “They slammed me for my looks, my dialogue delivery. They even said I look like Kareena Kapoor! I took that as a compliment. She is, after all, a very beautiful woman; and beauty, masculine or feminine, is beauty…See, there are two ways I can take this: either I sulk about it. Or I work on myself.”

Tiger chose the latter course of action; and became the most complete action-dance hero since Hrithik Roshan: Tiger’s concept of an ideal hero.

He says of Roshan, “I always wanted to be like Hrithik Sir. When I got a chance to co-star with him in Siddharth Anand’s War I wondered how I’d be able to face him on camera. It’s like my father’s hero-worship of Dev Saab (Anand).”

Today Tiger Shroff’s stardom rivals that of Hrithik Roshan. Tiger feels he has achieved much than he had hoped for. He continues to have just one ambition outside the camera range. “To make my parents proud and happy. I’d do anything to see a smile on their face.”

In 2018, Tiger bought a posh 8-bedroom apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai where he now lives with his parents and sister. “It was my gift to my parents. Every penny I earn is because of their blessings. Without them, I’d be nothing.”

As for unfulfilled wishes, try this: Tiger wants to one day open a martial arts school in Mumbai where he would teach his skills free of cost to youngsters. This Tiger believes in burning bright.

The writer is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

