Tiger Shroff to feature in music video composed by Armaan, Amaal Mallik

Tiger Shroff has recently featured in a single which has been sung by Armaan Malik and composed by his brother, Amaal Mallik, reports the Mumbai Mirror. This was the fourth time Amaal and Tiger have come together for a project after 'Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main', 'Chal Wahan Jaate Hai' and 'Sab Tera' from Baaghi (2016).

Confirming the news, Amaal told DNA, "I’ve weaved a simple melody with a tinge of hip hop along with some vocal sampling. Tiger is extremely creative and always ready to go the extra mile. Trying a new genre is always fun with him. We brainstormed and came up with an idea to make an energetic track that has a message and meaning."

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the song was titled 'Ready to Move' and was captured in Mumbai. "It’s an out-an-out party track with electronic beats. The song talks about being prepared to fall while continuing to move forward, having fun and dancing to celebrate life. Tiger showcases some new Bollywood and hip hop moves in the song. The young and rebellious lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa," added the source.

The single has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's production house T-Series.

Shroff's next project for the silver screen will be Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 which also features debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. His next venture will be Siddharth Anand’s action film with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

The track will reportedly be released by the end of August.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 17:27 PM