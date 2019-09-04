Tiger Shroff reveals he never auditioned for debut film, Heropanti: 'Had there been one, I wouldn’t have got it'

Tiger Shroff has revealed he never had to go through an audition for his first film, Heropanti. Instead, he was selected by producer Sajid Nadiadwala on the basis of his “unconventional” looks. "Had there been one [auditon], I wouldn’t have got it anyway," Tiger revealed in an interview with GQ,

He said that acting never interested him because he wanted to be a footballer. According to GQ, Sajid saw Tiger's photo in a newspaper and approached him for the film.

Tiger further said that it was Sajid, who moulded him to be a Bollywood star, telling him which actors to look upto and what kind of films to star in.

In the same interview, the actor also opened up about how the failure of Boom, starring his father, Jackie, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover, affected his family's financial condition. He said that he was just 11 then and had to see his family sell their house and furniture to make up for the losses.

Tiger was last seen in Student of the Year 2, which marked the acting debuts of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

His upcoming projects include the action film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik and Tiger will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is scheduled to hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 2 October.

There is also the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, where he will reprise his role as Ronnie. Ahmed Khan, who helmed Baaghi 2, will return as director for Baaghi 3. He has been a part of many successful films — Hera Pheri, Ghajini and Kick — in Bollywood as a choreographer. Baaghi 3, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor, has been jointly produced by Sajid's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Fox Star Studios.

