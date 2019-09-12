TIFF 2019: Anurag Kashyap, Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala attend world premiere of Moothon

Writer-director Geetu Mohandas' Moothon (The Elder One) had its premiere on 11 September at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film's cast, which includes Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Melissa Raju Thomas, Roshan Matthew, among others attended the premiere.

Moothon chronicles the story of two brothers from the island of Lakshwadeep. While the elder one Akbar left for Mumbai a while back, his 14-year-old brother Mulla, soon decides to follow suit. However, the teenager only has a phone number, which he hopes will help in the search for his sibling in the bustling metropolitan.

Here are the photos from Moothon's premiere.

Pauly also shared a photograph of the cast onstage, following the screening.

Moothon is the second Malayalam film to be screened at TIFF this year after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu.

Prior to the premiere, Pauly had told The Indian Express that showcasing his film at the festival was a "dream come true." The drama is also the opening film of the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

"I always wanted to take my films to a wider audience and this is big. Moothon is a film I shot with complete honesty. So much hard work and preparations went into the making of this film. I must appreciate the efforts of Geetu Mohandas, who is the director of Moothon and the production team that includes Anurag Kashyap and of course the technical team lead by the phenomenal Rajeev Ravi. This is a movie that will surely excite the audience when its releases worldwide."

Variety in its review wrote, "A less flashy presentation would have heightened the emotional impact. Still, this eventful story involving lost family connections and Mumbai’s criminal underground is nonetheless a handsome, accomplished piece of work. Its gay angle should help access some commercial placements after festival travel."

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 11:47:39 IST