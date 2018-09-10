Aamir Khan helps Dangal sound technician get immediate medical attention; Twitterati laud gesture

Aamir Khan recently helped a sound engineer from Dangal get immediate medical attention after he suffered a stroke. Shajith Koyeri reportedly suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. However, after lying on the hospital bed for several hours, he had no doctor visit him.

Koyeri's family then reached out to Khan who immediately came through for them. Khan arrived at the said hospital in the middle of the night and rushed the sound technician to Kokilaben Hospital where he finally received medical treatment. His act of kindness was soon noticed by Twitterati and the actor soon started making news on the social media platform. Several users lauded the actor for standing up for the rights of technicians and looking out for them.

Aamir Khan cares for his technicians and this recent act is a testimony of it. The actor helped his Dangal sound engineer #ShajithKoyeri by providing immediate medical attention at Kokilaben Hospital. @aamir_khan #AamirKhan — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) September 9, 2018

Aamir Khan always fought for the rights of technicians of the movie industry like equal pay, gender equality etc but saving Sajith's life in the middle of night is unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/WlyDmEFSTY — Sini Ahuja (@SiniAhuja) September 9, 2018

As an Aamir Khan fan I feel very proud of what he has done. Shajith Koyeri get well soon. We all are praying for you. https://t.co/EblEgxYJee — M Ajith (@Ajithspeaks) September 9, 2018

Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also to be a great person. Thank you for caring for the crew of your film. Truly an inspiration for us fans! https://t.co/4vppjJlK7k — Mansaaaaaa (@Mad_Hu_Naa) September 9, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 12:28 PM