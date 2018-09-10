You are here:

Aamir Khan helps Dangal sound technician get immediate medical attention; Twitterati laud gesture

FP Staff

Sep,10 2018 12:28:54 IST

Aamir Khan recently helped a sound engineer from Dangal get immediate medical attention after he suffered a stroke. Shajith Koyeri reportedly suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. However, after lying on the hospital bed for several hours, he had no doctor visit him.

Aamir Khan. Twitter @samidsiddiqi91

Aamir Khan. Image via Twitter @samidsiddiqi91

Koyeri's family then reached out to Khan who immediately came through for them. Khan arrived at the said hospital in the middle of the night and rushed the sound technician to Kokilaben Hospital where he finally received medical treatment. His act of kindness was soon noticed by Twitterati and the actor soon started making news on the social media platform. Several users lauded the actor for standing up for the rights of technicians and looking out for them.

