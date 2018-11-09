Thugs of Hindostan leaked online by piracy website Tamil Rockers, hours after Diwali day release

After enjoying a record breaking opening day at the box office, the Aamir Khan and Amitabh bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan has reportedly been leaked online by the piracy website Tamil Rockers.

The film released on 8 November to mixed reviews even as it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day of its release. However, just hours after its release, the movie appeared online through the internationally administered piracy website in three languages and in HD print, Times Now reported.

Following the incident, many movie-goers wrote to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) demanding legal action against the website. This is not the first time that the website has leaked cinema online. Actor Vijay's Sarkar was also illegally released by Tamil Rockers and so was the Tamil film Vada Chennai, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is the first collaboration between Khan and Bachchan. A period drama set in the 1800s, it is the story of Firangi Malla, portrayed by Khan and Azad, a freedom fighter played by Bachchan, fighting the East India Company as it expanded its rule in India. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

While Khan's portrayal of Malla has earned much appreciation, the film as a whole has been termed as light-hearted fun.

