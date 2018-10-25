You are here:

Creed II, starring Michael B Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, to release in India on 30 November

FP Staff

Oct,25 2018 11:06:03 IST

Creed II will release in India on 30 November. Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B Jordan in Creed II. Image via Twitter

Creed II is a sports drama film directed by Steven Caple Jr. The film follows Adonis Creed (played by Michael B Jordan) training in order to defeat the son of Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), Viktor (played by real-life boxer Florian Munteanu), the powerful athlete who killed his father Apollo in the ring more than 30 years prior.

It is a sequel to Creed and the eighth instalment in the Rocky film series. Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film Rocky IV.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of Creed, returns as an executive producer on Creed IICreed, which released in 2015, was a box-office success and even earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Stallone.

It stars Tessa Thompson (reprising her role as Adonis' girlfriend Bianca), Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

 

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 11:06 AM

