Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir-Amitabh film sees drastic decline in earnings after record-breaking opening

FP Staff

November 12, 2018 16:57:27 IST

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan opened to a record-breaking collection of Rs 52.25 crores, breaching the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day. However, the film has been witnessing a decline in earnings after the first day. The film saw a fall by 44.33 percent on Friday, 19.47 percent on Saturday and 24.18 percent on Sunday according to leading trade analysts.

Poster for Thugs of Hindostan. Image courtesy Twitter

The total earnings of the Thugs of Hindostan has now come up to Rs 123 crores from its Hindi (Rs 119 crores), Tamil and Telugu versions (Rs 4 crores).

The highly-anticipated Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has been criticised for its direction and script. Like Salman Khan's Race 3, the film is experiencing a decrease in footfalls due to negative word-of-mouth publicity. Many morning shows across the country for TOH were also cancelled owing to the same reason.

According to a report by Box Office India, the two films have had similar opening weekend earnings across three major multiplex chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, with Race 3 grossing Rs 34.80 crore and TOH grossing Rs 34.25 crore. The report also mentions that the collection of the Aamir Khan-starrer will not be able to match up to that of Race 3 because there is a reduction in earnings each day and as the holiday weekend in the country is over.

