Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir-Amitabh film sees drastic decline in earnings after record-breaking opening

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan opened to a record-breaking collection of Rs 52.25 crores, breaching the Rs 50 crore mark on the first day. However, the film has been witnessing a decline in earnings after the first day. The film saw a fall by 44.33 percent on Friday, 19.47 percent on Saturday and 24.18 percent on Sunday according to leading trade analysts.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%

With #Diwali festivities coming to an end, #TOH is expected to decline rapidly on weekdays [in view of the disturbing weekend trend].

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

The total earnings of the Thugs of Hindostan has now come up to Rs 123 crores from its Hindi (Rs 119 crores), Tamil and Telugu versions (Rs 4 crores).

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr. Total: ₹ 119 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4 cr

Total: ₹ 123 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

The highly-anticipated Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial has been criticised for its direction and script. Like Salman Khan's Race 3, the film is experiencing a decrease in footfalls due to negative word-of-mouth publicity. Many morning shows across the country for TOH were also cancelled owing to the same reason.

#ThugsOfHindostan MONDAY- Many morning shows across India has got cancelled because of no audience. Entire trade & Exhibitors are in State of SHOCK. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 12, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan faces REJECTION... The dwindling *extended weekend* biz clearly indicates it has failed to live up to the mammoth expectations... It did set new benchmarks on Day 1, but the negative word of mouth hit biz hard on subsequent days... #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2018

According to a report by Box Office India, the two films have had similar opening weekend earnings across three major multiplex chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, with Race 3 grossing Rs 34.80 crore and TOH grossing Rs 34.25 crore. The report also mentions that the collection of the Aamir Khan-starrer will not be able to match up to that of Race 3 because there is a reduction in earnings each day and as the holiday weekend in the country is over.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 16:57 PM