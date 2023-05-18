The ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat residence, situated in the heart of the financial capital, is one of the major attractions for his fans along with tourists. The sea-facing property often sees SRKians clicking pics at the gate and sometimes waiting to catch the glimpse of their favourite star.

At the launch of Gauri’s new coffee table book My Life in Design, SRK shared how buying Mannat was beyond their means. “Being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. One did not realise that Mumbai has its own system, where apartments are even more expensive… We are not used to it, not because I was very well off, but because in Delhi, everybody seemed to have a bungalow,” said the Pathaan star.

He added, “We didn’t have too much money, and as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we want to buy this bungalow. And it was way beyond our means. We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it, because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn’t have money to furnish it. Of course, we called a designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he’ll design the house was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month.”

The megastar also revealed that the designer was unaffordable for them and that’s how Mannat turned out to be Gauri’s first project. “Contrary to the popular belief that I spend most of my time in the bathroom, I like my library the most. It’s the section of the house which is kind of my office, it doesn’t have any electronics. It’s a library, I like sitting in it. It’s been long since I’ve read the books in it, but it just feels very intellectual and smart,” said SRK revealing his favourite part of the residence.

“We have dinners at home, we don’t have a choice in that. We have to have dinner together. And on those dinners, we discuss how everybody’s day at work was. At the end of the dinner, the discussion is, ‘It was a satisfying day’. Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day,” added the star.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.