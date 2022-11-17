Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have done multiple films together, right from Silsila to Mr. Natwarlal to Do Anjaane to Muqaddar Ka Sikandar to even Sooryavansham, where the actress dubbed for Bachchan’s heroine and mother both. The two were strongly speculated to be in a relationship but never admitted or denied.

And in a throwback Thursday bit, here’s the diva, candid and charming, on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, talking about the man. When asked if she ever fell in love with him during the process of working with him, she quipped quickly to Simi, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

She added, “There was never a personal connection with him, that’s the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation.” When asked if Jaya Bachchan was ever affected by the rumours, Rekha’s response was this- “Didibhai is much more mature, much more together. I’ve yet to come across a woman who is so together. She’s got so much dignity, so much class. She’s got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too. Whenever we meet she’s very sweet – she’s not just civil, she’s just herself.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.