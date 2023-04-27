Over the years, we have seen many memorable IIFA moments, which made celebs and their fans emotional and ecstatic. And one of them was last year when Pankaj Tripathi bagged the best supporting actor trophy for his amazing performance in Ludo and revealed he was initially confused if he got it for Ludo or 83.

The actor received a thunderous response and a standing ovation. He was so overwhelmed at the event that he was left confused about which of his movies among Ludo and 83 won him the accolade.

Talking about that IIFA moment, Pankaj told Bollywood Hungama, “It was a wonderful and an unforgettable moment. I just stood there with my hands folded and people would not go silent. I didn’t grasp it instantly but realised after stepping down from the stage that it’s wonderful that I have this connection with people here where most of the people are from Abu Dhabi. I said there also that I don’t know what to say in speech because your claps said it all for me, you gave the speech on my behalf. I couldn’t even properly say thanks to producers T-Series or Anurag dada. My wife was sitting there and I asked her and my daughter later in the night if they felt bad that I couldn’t mention them in the speech. But it was such a soulful moment for me that I had forgotten everything at that point. I just said thanks to the audience for their love.”

After the super success of the 22nd edition, the 23rd IIFA ceremony will again be hosted at Yas Island and is expected to be bigger, grander and better than ever.

