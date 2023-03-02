Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Hrithik Roshan by saying 'People with six fingers are nervous'

Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind on anything regarding the Hindi film industry, be it who should take home trophies this awards season or tackling the issue of nepotism. The Queen star has never stepped back from pointing out how people in the film industry behaved with her. On one occasion, the actress had seemingly taken a subtle dig at Hrithik Roshan during her controversial show Lock Upp. Kangana had taken a jibe at the film industry during her show and claimed that people who hadn’t spoken to her in years were now trying to mend their ties so that she does not expose them on her show. A video of her allegedly taunting Hrithik is going viral once more.

In the video, Kangana can be seen dressed in a long-sleeved white gown with intricate lacework. The Manikarnika actor can be heard saying in the clip, “Jin logon ne mujse 5 saal se baat nahi ki thi, un logon ke phone aa rahe hai, gifts bhej rahe hai ki Kangana ko pata kar rakho, kahin andar jaa kar hamari pol na khol de. Log pancho ungliyan milakar haath jodh rahe hai. Vaisi gala to che ungliyon walo ka bhi sukh raha hai, lekin haath jodna abhi baaki hai (People who did not contact me for five years are now trying to placate me so that I don’t expose them on my show. People with five fingers are folding their hands and asking for my forgiveness. Even those with six fingers are nervous, but haven’t begged yet)”. Hrtihik Roshan has six fingers on each hand, so many users believed that Kangana’s jibe was meant for him.

Watch the clip here:

Kangana and Hrithik were allegedly in a relationship, but things went sour. The two have been involved in a legal battle regarding Kangana purportedly sending hundreds of emails to the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the actioner Dhaakad. She is next set to feature in the film Emergency, where she essays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Sita – The Incarnation.

