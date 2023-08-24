Actor Imran Khan recently presented his fans with some cherished memories from the past. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na star who appeared alongside actress Deepika Padukone in 2010 film Break Ke Baad shared recollections of the fun behind-the-scenes and the familiar banter that happened among the cast on the sets during the shoot. Based on Imran Khan’s post, the 40-year-old recalled how during the summer of 2010, in Mauritius, they managed to make a film amid all the revelries. The actor’s co-star Deepika Padukone also reacted to the post.

Imran captioned the post, “We swam every day, ate seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made friends for life. It was a blast..here’s a glimpse.”

The set of pictures show Imran and Deepika sharing a unique chemistry. In the first photograph, the duo are seated together under a table while in the next, Imran is being carried by Deepika on her back. The third picture shows the actress sitting by the sea alongside the movie’s director, Danish Aslam.

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has amassed over 1 lakh likes.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

Deepika Padukone was quick to comment with “Soo True!” on the post along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Well, this movie has a special place in our hearts too.” “The amount of love I have for this guy is insane,” commented Another. While one user said “FAV FAV MOVIE”, another noted “Abhay & Aaliya.”

Many others were of the opinion that Imran should return to Hindi cinema. “Come back Imran Bhai, Hindi cinema misses your charm,” wrote a user. Similarly, another stated, “Laut aao Imran (Come back Imran).” A user also remarked, “Literally just watched this movie! Loved it. You made us believe in cute romantic love stories. Come back to the screen soon.”

The Delhi Belly actor recently announced his comeback after missing in action for years. While replying to an enticing fan’s appeal on Meta’s Threads, the actor responded with, “To whom it may concern, I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

Earlier, the Luck star grabbed attention after a user commented on veteran actor Zeenat Aman’s post that read “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback kar lia, pata nahi mera Imran Khan kab karega.” To this, Imran replied with, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet..1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.”

On the work front, Imran Khan last appeared in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. He also donned a director’s hat for a short film, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.