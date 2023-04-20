Anushka Sharma is widely recognised for her exceptional acting skills. But few know that she is also proficient in mimicking accents. An old video that is grabbing attention once again shows Anushka mimicking a British accent in an interview. The video is from 2017 and shows Anushka promoting her film Phillauri alongside her co-star Suraj Sharma.

In the video clip, Anushka can be heard speaking in a British accent while Suraj joins her. She said, “Sometimes when we go on set, we break into an accent.” Suraj quips, “Yeah, yeah. We flip over.” She continues, “It’s self-entertainment actually. I am a big believer you have to be able to entertain yourself and I am constantly doing that.”