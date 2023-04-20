Throwback gold: When Anushka Sharma left the audience in splits with her British accent
In the video clip, Anushka Sharma can be heard speaking in a British accent. Later, her Phillauri co-star Suraj Sharma joined her in her mimicry.
Anushka Sharma is widely recognised for her exceptional acting skills. But few know that she is also proficient in mimicking accents. An old video that is grabbing attention once again shows Anushka mimicking a British accent in an interview. The video is from 2017 and shows Anushka promoting her film Phillauri alongside her co-star Suraj Sharma.
The video also captures glimpses of the audience laughing at Anushka’s unique accent during the interview. After the interviewer interrupted the actress, Suraj replied to Anushka in the same accent.
View this post on Instagram
Instagram users were left in splits after the video resurfaced on the internet. People were quick to show their appreciation of Anushka’s accent. “She has done it so well. There are different types of accents in the UK. Not everyone talks the same. She’s done it well,” an account commented.
“Too good,” another wrote.
One individual wrote, “Spot on to the detail! I have lived here 17 years and I still can’t adapt to the accent.”
Some people thought Anushka’s accent was similar to Adele, while others compared it to the character of Emily from the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
In the meantime, Anushka is making a comeback with the film Chakda Xpress, which is set to be released on Netflix. The upcoming movie is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. During an interview, Anushka Sharma had disclosed that once she finishes shooting for Chakda Xpress, her priority would be spending time with her daughter Vamika.
