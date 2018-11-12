Threats to leak Rajinikanth's 2.0 dismissed by Tamil Rockers; piracy website denies being on any social media platform

It was previously reported that the piracy website Tamil Rockers, through an unverified Twitter handle, had threatened to leak Rajinikanth's upcoming sci-fi film 2.0 online . However, the original website now claims to not have presence on any social media platform, reports New Indian Express.

On the website, text on top of the page says, "We are not available on Twitter or any other Social networks. If someone posts anything using our name on social networks, Then that should be fake. Please don't believe on those kind of id's and rumours spread by them (sic)."

According to India Today, the tweet from the now suspended Twitter handle read, "#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers.” Later the Twitter handle was suspended but within a few minutes, a new handle was also created by the miscreants. “#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV."

Tamil Rockers and similar piracy websites remain a menace to the film industry. Films like Vada Chennai, Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan were leaked online just before they released in cinemas.

In the past, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series Sacred Games, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 and Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala were also leaked on the aforementioned website, writes The Indian Express. Members of the site were booked and arrested by the anti-piracy cell for uploading pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. The site is also said to have connections with numerous international piracy rackets, reports Moneycontrol.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 13:10 PM