Dhanush, Andrea Jeremiah's Vada Chennai leaked online on day of release

The highly-anticipated Vada Chennai hit cinemas on Wednesday and has already been leaked online. According to IBTimes, the entire footage was made available in different qualities of print for download on a piracy website called Tamil Rockers.

Vada Chennai's budget is Rs 50 crores and this leak will ultimately affect its box office earnings.

In the past, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Netflix series Sacred Games, Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 and Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala were also leaked on the aforementioned website, writes The Indian Express. Members of the site were booked and arrested by the anti-piracy cell for uploading pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. The site is also said to have connections with numerous international piracy rackets, reports Moneycontrol.

Directed by National Award winner Vetrimaaran, Vada Chennai depicts Dhanush as a local hero who demands that justice is done to his land and his people. He goes up against local goons to claim what is rightfully his. The narrative of the film spans three decades and depicts the actor in multiple makeovers suited to each time frame.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of the film. Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva and Cheenu Mohan are also part of the cast.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 12:45 PM