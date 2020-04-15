Thor: Love and Thunder — Taika Waititi shares first details, concept art of upcoming MCU film in live-stream watch party

Thor director Taika Waititi gave fans the first details about Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth standalone film in the franchise.

Waititi revealed the concept art for the film as well as supporting characters for the new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Here is the tweet announcing the live-stream watch party

Tomorrow (Thursday April 9). 4pm PST on INSTAGRAM LIVE.

I'll be doing a live commentary with at least one special guest (they aren't in the movie).

Also I spent 3 minutes drawing this flyer and that is not wine, they're teardrops of BLOOD. #ThorRagnarok#LiveScreeningPartypic.twitter.com/IA2FFibb0N — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 9, 2020

The director hosted a live-stream watch party with Mark Ruffalo who plays Bruce Banner/ Hulk and Tessa Thompson of Valkyrie fame.

During the watch party, Waititi shared details about the concept art for New Asgard, which the director said is located on the former site of Tonsberg, where the Asgardians and the Frost Giants fought in Thor: The Dark World.

Waititi talked about the warrior Miek who was seen in Thor: Ragnarok. The director said Miek is a female character and she, alongside Thor, Hulk, Valkyrie and Korg escaped the planet Sakaar in Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder would have an expanded role for the character Korg seen in both Ragnarok and Endgame. Incidentally, the character of Korg is voiced by the director himself.

Waititi said Love and Thunder makes Ragnarok “seem like a really run-of-the-mill sort... very safe film.” The film will feature space sharks or Starsharks as they are known in the comics.

The director, however, did not speak much about the roles of Natalie Portman or Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release 18 February, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 18:02:48 IST