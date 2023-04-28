Amarjeet Jaikar, a viral internet personality known for his captivating performance of ‘Dil De Diya Hai’, has now released a Bhojpuri version of Pasoori. The song Pasoori from season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan was a huge success worldwide in February last year.

The collaboration between Ali Sethi and Shae Gill received widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals, beautiful music, and poignant lyrics. Although it has been over a year since its debut, the popularity of Pasoori seems never-ending. Jaikar shared the video of him singing this song on his Twitter handle on Thursday. He wrote in the caption, “Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu” (Pasoori bhojpuri version might feel good, I have written it differently and sung differently).

The video begins by featuring the artist recording the popular song in a studio setting. The melody and beat of the music remain unchanged, but the artist incorporates Bhojpuri lyrics into the song. As he sings, he also uses hand gestures and movements to enhance his performance.



The video clip received a wide range of reactions from the viewers in the comment section. A user wrote, “Bhojpuri mein kaafi gaane achhe lagte hain (many songs sound good in Bhojpuri). I remember listening to jabra fan that was also sung in Bhojpuri. I found it better than the hindi version.”

bhojpuri mein kaafi gaane achhe lagte hain. I remember listening to jabra fan that was also sung in Bhojpuri. I found it better than the hindi version. — Thalassophile ☀️↗️ (@nitinjaiswal00) April 27, 2023

People highly appreciated the performance of the artist.

Best Performance — Bhuमिहार सागर (@iRoyalBhumihar) April 27, 2023

Another account said, “You sang very well.”

बहुत अच्छा गाया है आपने🙌 — Bittu Yãdåv (@Cameraveer) April 27, 2023

A viewer said, “Bhojpuri songs should be like this with beautiful words. Nowadays, songs are not considered as long as there is vulgarity in the song. You have taken a good initiative in Bhojpuri, keep it up, thank you.”

ऐसे ही भोजपुरी गाने होने चाहिए सुंदर शब्दों से नहीं तो आजकल गाने में जब तक फूहड़ पन्न हो तब तक गाना नहीं माना जाता भोजपुरी का आपने अच्छी पहल की है इसे आप बनाए रखिए धन्यवाद — चंद्रशेखर यादव (आज़ाद) (@Yadav_CS95) April 27, 2023

An individual wrote, “Nice effort brother, keep going like this.”

बहुत अच्छा प्रयास भाई, ऐसे ही आगे बढ़ते रहिये। — Diwakar Bhojpuriya (@diwakarkumar92) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Amarjeet Jaikar’s viral singing performances have earned him an opportunity to sing a song for Sonu Sood’s film, Fateh. Originally from Samastipur in Bihar, Jaikar worked as a manual labourer and taught himself to sing. He frequently shares videos of his singing on social media. His talent received praise from various actors, including Nitu Chandra and Sonu Sood.

