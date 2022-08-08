Director Ron Howard believes actress Pattrakorn Tungsupakul is the secret weapon in Thirteen Lives, here’s how she contributed to the film.

Thirteen Lives, the newest release from Prime Video, is getting rave reviews from reviewers and viewers alike for its accurate and suspenseful depiction of the horrors of the flooded Thai Luang Cave. The Thai soccer team was trapped in the cave for about three weeks in 2018, and the incident is recreated in the survival drama. Thirteen Lives has touched the hearts of millions of people all around the world with just the right amount of emotions, visual extravaganza, and accurate portrayal of Thai culture.

Ron Howard, the film's director, did everything possible to incorporate the essence of Thai culture. He employed these Thai experts to improve the story, including producer Vorakorn Ruetaivanichkul and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom from Thailand. Along with them, Ron frequently used actors from the area; Pattrakorn Tungsupakul stood out among them. The 33-year-old actress portrays Buahom, a single mother whose son is struggling for his life in the cave alongside other people while she waits outside.

Calling her experience refreshing and strange, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul shared, “Ron always asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ ‘What do you want to say?’ And he listened. Because he trusted me so much, I had to prepare myself and work harder. I had to bring my experience to this project.” However, she faced challenges in preparing for her character, as she couldn’t meet any survivors. So instead, she took help from the media footage that was available. “The reporters kept asking ‘How do you feel?’ ‘How do you feel?’ ‘You must be sad.’ It was terrible. But for me, it was good because I have to do research, and I want to see the real reactions,” she explained.

Tungsupakul is a resident of Chiang Mai, a city close to the Tham Luang Cave, and that’s when director Ron Howard thought she’d be a perfect fit for the character. Comparing her character to a mother waiting for her child during surgery, Howard said, “She’s the most broadly relatable person in the film. Dramatically, she’s the most heartbreaking.” While Tungsupakul is proud and elated to receive adulation from all over, she wishes her late father could witness her success. “If there is any wish that I could make. I want Prime Video to be available where he is now so that he can watch me in Thirteen Lives too,” an emotional Tungsupakul said.

Thirteen Lives features Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Sukollawat Kanarot, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm Nophand Boonyai, Paul Gleeson, Lewis Fitz-Gerald, U Gambira, and Teeradon Supapunpinyo in pivotal roles. Watch the biggest rescue mission on Prime Video now.

