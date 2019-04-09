Third Walking Dead series green-lit by AMC for 10 episodes; show to premiere in 2020

A third series in The Walking Dead franchise has been green-lit by AMC for a 2020 premiere.

According to EW, the network said the new show will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse.

"Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad," the synopsis further read.

The series was created by chief content officer Scott M Gimple and TWD writer/producer Matt Negrete, who will act as showrunner.

It is currently unknown whether any characters from The Walking Dead or Fear The Walking Dead will cross over to the new show.

Production on 10 episodes starts this summer in Virginia.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC’s entertainment networks group had earlier told Vulture that the chances of viewers getting to binge on second The Walking Dead spin-off within the next two years was “99 percent or 100 percent."

Gimple stated that even though The Walking Dead fans do not receive news on the show by May, 2019, they can expect to receive several updates by the next several months, leading up to what Gimple feels will be an ambitious 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 16:52:07 IST

